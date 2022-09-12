Scholtz & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Match Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $62.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

