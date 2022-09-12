Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $268.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $268.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.71.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

