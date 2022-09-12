SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,627.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $23,627.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 18% against the dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu. SafeMoon Inu’s official website is safemooninu.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

