SafeBlast Market Capitalization Achieves $759,771.30 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $759,771.30 and $95,684.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,340.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00576550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00245940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004881 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008853 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

