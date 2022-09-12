RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

RYU Apparel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

