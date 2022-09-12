Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 6.5%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.67. 7,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 317,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ryerson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ryerson by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

