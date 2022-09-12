Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $29.00

Rune (RUNE) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $25.00 or 0.00111654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $337,990.61 and $29.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

