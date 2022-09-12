Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 5,150

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,311.00.

ASHTY stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.90. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

