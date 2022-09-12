Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 7.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $378,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.30. 28,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

