Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 2.8% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $63,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.5 %

RY stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.53. 30,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.