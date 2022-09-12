Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENRFF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Enerflex Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

