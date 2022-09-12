Rosenblatt Securities Raises Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $41.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.5 %

FUN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 177,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.