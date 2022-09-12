Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Renovacor Price Performance

RCOR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 1,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,676. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.09. Renovacor has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovacor

About Renovacor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Renovacor, Inc. ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Renovacor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.