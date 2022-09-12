Request (REQ) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $126.12 million and $6.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,227.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00474975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

