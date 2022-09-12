Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $756.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $630.00 to $756.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $727.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $724.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $607.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $11,193,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

