reflect.finance (RFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $424.00

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $217,988.35 and $424.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,575 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
