Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.66. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 12,656 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.
Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $888.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Redwood Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Redwood Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.