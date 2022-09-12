Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.66. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 12,656 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $888.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Redwood Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Redwood Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

