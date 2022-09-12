Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

RC stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.29%.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

