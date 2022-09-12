Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Reading International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Articles
