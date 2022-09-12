Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Reading International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.