Rackspace Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 451% compared to the average volume of 652 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 173,522 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 563.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 106,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,340 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,741. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

