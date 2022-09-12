Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) rose 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,171,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,282,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$87.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

