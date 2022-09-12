Public Mint (MINT) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.97 million and $3,523.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00030214 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002464 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.