Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Down 3.9%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17).

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Procaps Group by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.