Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Down 3.9%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17).
Institutional Trading of Procaps Group
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.