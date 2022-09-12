Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 475.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises about 6.7% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 1.41% of CyberArk Software worth $95,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $154.44. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
