Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $150.15 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,672 shares during the quarter. Workiva comprises approximately 10.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $150,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 130.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.81.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

