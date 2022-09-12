Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,967 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $36,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $212.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,371. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

