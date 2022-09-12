Power Corp of Canada Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 79,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.08.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

