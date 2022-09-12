Power Corp of Canada Takes $2.73 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.23. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

