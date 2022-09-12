Power Corp of Canada Takes $2.59 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ META traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.27. 198,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,188,811. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $381.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.