Power Corp of Canada Purchases Shares of 62,821 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 331,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,005,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

