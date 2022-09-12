Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.08. The company has a market capitalization of $327.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

