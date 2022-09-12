Power Corp of Canada Makes New $18.32 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 364,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,378 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

