Power Corp of Canada Invests $4.31 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the period.

NYSE A traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $138.79. 6,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.31.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

