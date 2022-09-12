Power Corp of Canada Buys New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. abrdn plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.