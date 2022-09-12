Power Corp of Canada Buys New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. abrdn plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.