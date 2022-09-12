Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises approximately 1.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Pool worth $131,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in Pool by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Insider Transactions at Pool

Pool Price Performance

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.35. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,440. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.