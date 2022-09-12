Polygon Market Capitalization Achieves $7.75 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and $280.74 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00127689 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.