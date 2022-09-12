Polkastarter Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Polkastarter has a market cap of $54.19 million and $16.51 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkastarter is a DEX built for cross-chain token sales and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital on a decentralised and interoperable environment based on Polkadot.POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.