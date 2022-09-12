Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $59,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

