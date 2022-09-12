Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.77

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
