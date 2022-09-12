Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.77

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $38,768,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

