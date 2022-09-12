POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $9.52. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,925 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

About POINT Biopharma Global

The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.