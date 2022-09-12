Playcent Price Up 4.4% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $422,978.19 and $21,695.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00745030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. The official website for Playcent is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

