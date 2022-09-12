Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $193,113.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $94.79 million and $193,113.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00283878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00115337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073350 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,891,901 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

