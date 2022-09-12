Piper Sandler Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $79.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.36. 540,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.