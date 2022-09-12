Piper Sandler Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $79.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.36. 540,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,513 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

