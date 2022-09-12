Piper Sandler Increases Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $16.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $15.89 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -264.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,631,000 after buying an additional 201,309 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after buying an additional 540,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

