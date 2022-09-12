Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PIPR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.25.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.