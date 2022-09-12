Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE PNE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.84. 439,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,454. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.38.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$82.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,029,320 shares in the company, valued at C$1,955,708. In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at C$13,047,382.70. Also, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,029,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,992.

PNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

