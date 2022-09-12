Pi Financial Lowers Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.05

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

SGI stock remained flat at C$0.44 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,519. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

