Pi Financial Cuts Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Price Target to C$6.10

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Pi Financial to C$6.10 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.94% from the stock’s current price.

TSE JAG traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.39. 54,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.61. The firm has a market cap of C$245.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$48.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$37,661.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,294.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,279 shares of company stock worth $19,285 in the last quarter.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

