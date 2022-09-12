Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.
Phreesia Stock Up 3.3 %
Phreesia stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 254.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 31.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $11,425,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
