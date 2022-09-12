PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Buys $169,503.75 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.05 per share, for a total transaction of $169,503.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PFX stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. PhenixFIN Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.34.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. PhenixFIN makes up about 1.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 3.47% of PhenixFIN worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

